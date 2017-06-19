WATCH: Moment online paedophile hunting group confront Derbyshire man on his doorstep

This is the moment a Derbyshire man was confronted over explicit messages he thought he was sending to teenage girls - but was actually sending them to an online paedophile hunting group.

Carl Anthony was spoken to by members of the Guardians of the North group at his home in Loscoe, after sending messages online to girls he thought were aged between 13 and 15. On Friday, Anthony appeared at Nottingham Crown Court when he was given a three-year community order and was ordered to sign the sex offenders register.