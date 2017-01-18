WATCH: Stunning starlings put on a show in Derbyshire

Birdwatchers in Derbyshire have been braving the winter weather to see thousands of starlings perform evening acrobatics over Stoney Middleton.

Over 80,000 starlings are descending at dusk to a reed bed in Stoney Middleton owned by British Fluorspar.

For around 30 minutes the birds flock around the area creating the spectacular swirling displays known as murmurations.

The birds are coming in from all over Eastern Europe, and numbers are only likely to increase as the weather gets colder out there.

The starling displays have attracted lots of interest, even featuring on television.

Tim Birch, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s Head of Conservation Strategy and Advocacy said: “It is one of the wildlife spectacles in the north of England at the moment and certainly the wildlife spectacle of Derbyshire right now.

“It is also of huge importance nationally and internationally, particularly given the serious decline of starlings around the UK”.

