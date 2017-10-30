Water company issue warning over bogus phone callers

Severn Trent is warning its customers to be extra vigilant after receiving reports of bogus phone callers claiming to be from the company and threatening to cut off water supplies.

Elaine Taylor, security and resilience lead at Severn Trent, said: “We often hear about people trying to access homes by saying they’re from ‘the water board’, but this kind of phone call is unusual and obviously worrying for our customers.

“We can’t stress enough how important it is for customers to check the identity of the person calling to make sure it is genuine. Our agents are more than happy to give their names on calls and which department they are from.

According to reports, bogus callers claim that customers’ water will be cut off due to unpaid bills.

Elaine said: “We would never cut anyone’s water supply off out of the blue.

“We’re aware people can struggle to pay bills, and we provide support to people who need it. We always try to help our customers.”

Severn Trent offer doorstep passwords to give customers peace of mind.

To find out more, call 08457 500500 or go to www.stwater.co.uk.