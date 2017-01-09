WEATHER: A dull start, becoming brighter later

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today Monday, January 9 is for a dull start, becoming brighter and colder later.

It will be cloudy with occasional light rain and drizzle initially, also hill fog.

A band of more persistent and sometimes heavy rain will then move southeastwards across the region, clearing mid to late afternoon.

Colder, brighter conditions with scattered showers will follow. Maximum Temperature 9 °C.

Tonight it will be generally cloudy across Derbyshire with showers or longer spells of rain.

Elsewhere some clear spells with isolated showers, although many places will remain dry and become rather chilly.

Minimum Temperature 2 °C.