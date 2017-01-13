WEATHER: Windy and very cold with snow showers

The Met Office forescast for the East Midlands for today Friday, January 13 is for a very cold and windy day with snow showers.

It will start cloudy with sleet or snow showers, especially near the coast.

From late morning conditions will improve with sunny periods developing as the snow showers clear southwards.

However, it will remain cold and windy with coastal gales.

Maximum Temperature 4 °C.

Tonight most parts will be dry and clear, though an isolated shower may affect the coast.

Winds tending to ease inland but still breezy near the coast.

Feeling bitterly cold with a sharp frost inland.

Minimum Temperature -3 °C.