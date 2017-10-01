What has your smartphone replaced?

Smartphones are incredibly handy gadgets full of features that make your life a little bit easier, but have you ever really thought about all the ‘extras’ that come with the device?

As well as the primary functions of calling and messaging, smartphones now act as so much more - a satnav, a torch, a camera, a TV (albeit it small screen), and even a spirit level. But, to own and carry all these items separately would require strong muscles, a lot of space, and a large bank account.