What’s On guide

Thursday, December 22

Aladdin at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre at 2.30pm and 7pm. Tickets from £15.50 (adult), £13 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at 2.30pm. Tickets from £15.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Elf (PG) will be screened at Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre at 2.30pm. Tickets £4.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Friday, December 23

Aladdin at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre at 2.30pm and 7pm. Tickets from £15.50 (adult), £13 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Buxton Opera House at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets from £15.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

It’s A Wonderful Life screens at Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre at 2.30pm. Tickets £4.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Saturday, December 24

Aladdin at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre at 10.30am and 2.30pm. Tickets from £15.50 (adult), £13 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Buxton Opera House at 2.30pm. Tickets from £15.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Monday, December 26

A Grand Boxing Day Concert with The Fairfield Band at Buxton Opera House at 11am. Adults £2.75, Children £1.50, Senior £1.75. Contact 01298 72190 www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Aladdin at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre at 2.30pm and 7pm. Tickets from £15.50 (adult), £13 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Buxton Opera House at 3pm. Tickets from £15.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Tuesday, December 27

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at 1pm and 5.30pm. Tickets from £15.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Aladdin at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre at 2.30pm and 7pm. Tickets from £15.50 (adult), £13 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield City Hall at 2pm and 6.15pm. Tickets £12.32-£21.28. Contact 0114 2789789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Wednesday, December 28

Aladdin at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre at 2.30pm and 7pm. Tickets from £15.50 (adult), £13 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at 2.30pm and and 7pm. Tickets from £15.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield City Hall at 2pm and 6.15pm. Tickets £12.32-£21.28. Contact 0114 2789789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk