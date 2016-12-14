Win KMS shampoo and conditioner from Mark Leeson salon

Help your hair fight the winter blues with these top tips by multi-award winning hairdresser Mark Leeson. Mark is one of the biggest names in the hairdressing industry and with over 20 years’ in business, there is nothing this hairdressing icon doesn’t know about looking after your hair this winter.

Winter is one of the most damaging times for our hair due to cold and harsh weather conditions, central heating, and of course the festive season which requires additional styling and excessive products to keep our party hair in place. Therefore, it’s more important than ever, to look after our hair. Here are Mark’s top tips:

Make time for treatments and masks

Moisture is essential for sealing the cuticles and making your hair appear instantly shiny and voluminous so we would recommend intensive conditioning treatments and scalp massages to keep the circulation flowing on the scalp during the winter months. Like our skin, we need to ensure that moisture is pumped back into the hair throughout the winter, so lots of conditioning masks and treatments are a must.

Regular Trims

Extreme and varying temperatures can cause hair to become dry and brittle which will become prone to breakage, so ensure you book in for regular trims to keep hair strong and healthy.

Avoid heat

When possible, try and let the hair dry naturally. Hair has a lot of exposure to artificial heat over winter, so the less heat you apply, the better. Using a dry shampoo in-between washes will delay hair-wash day a bit longer than usual.

Use the right products

It can be hard to avoid our heated hair appliances during the festive party season so make sure you’re using the right products to avoid damage as much as you can. Heat protection sprays are a must, not just with hairdryers, but with irons and curlers too. When hair is dry, use a serum to seal ends and prevent further split-ends.

There's no better gift than the gift of beautiful hair.

