Windmill wraps up business for the winter with giant cobweb

Heage Windmill wrapped up its summer season with the now-traditional community cobweb spinning day ending an eventful year.

Regular volunteers, local residents and surprised daytrippers joined together on Sunday, October 24, to create the giant web, in a fun-filled exercise which has become a customary way to close the mill every year.

Giant cobweb making at Heage Windmill, pictured are Sam Eccleston, 2 1/2 and Dylan Law, 2 1/2

Volunteer Lynn Allen, 64, said: “The joke is that the web will keep the windmill warm, but really it’s just an enjoyable few hours of teamwork that ties in with Halloween.

“We were asked to do something tying in with the Derwent Valley mills heritage trail, and I thought this harked back to the circular knitting patterns of old stockings.”

While the windmill will continue to produce flour for sale throughout the winter, it is now closed to visitors until April 2017—save for a special Santa Claus day on Sunday, December 4.

Volunteers will keep busy with their long list of maintenance jobs, and some big development plans which were stalled in 2016.

Lynn said: “It’s been an interesting year after we discovered wet rot in the mill in 2015 and had to raise £60,000 in a hurry.

“We’ve got to thank everyone who generously gave their time or money to help keep the wheels turning.”

