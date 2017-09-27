Woman faces murder trial after body is found at her home

A woman has appeared at court charged with murder after the death of a man.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard Jade Grant, 25, of Chiltern Close, Chesterfield, has been accused of murdering Leon Pirdue, 32, of Newbold, Chesterfield, on September 17.

Police had been called to Ms Grant’s address after the body of a man had been found.

The case was committed to crown court for a further hearing on September 22 and it was further adjourned for a trial on March 19, 2018, at Derby Crown Court.