Woman is jailed for 15 months after admitting frauds and thefts

A woman has been jailed after she admitted three counts of fraud and two counts of theft.

Derby Crown Court recently heard how Zoe Marsh, 47, of Nottingham Road, Alfreton, committed the offences between 2007 and 2016.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper told a previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing that Zoe Marsh had been involved in fraudulent activity to the tune of thousands of pounds including allegedly stealing from and exploiting her 80-year-old mother Shirley Marsh, from Shirebrook.

The case was brought to light after a relative of Zoe Marsh’s mother became suspicious money was missing from the 80-year-old’s accounts and the police were alerted.

Zoe Marsh, formerly of Langwith, Shirebrook and Creswell, pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by dishonestly making a false representation to make a gain for herself and she also pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.

She was sentenced to 15 months of custody on August 7.