Woman 'sexually assaulted' in Belper

Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Belper.
Officers were called to the town at around 5am this morning after receiving reports of a sexual attack on a woman.
A police cordon is currently in place at St Peter's Church on Church Lane in the town.
A 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old man have been arrested and remain in police custody.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 17000441212.
