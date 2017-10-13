Woman 'sexually assaulted' in Belper

Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Belper.

Officers were called to the town at around 5am this morning after receiving reports of a sexual attack on a woman.

A police cordon is currently in place at St Peter's Church on Church Lane in the town.

A 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old man have been arrested and remain in police custody.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 17000441212.