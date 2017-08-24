Youngster moved by Grenfell helps firefighters in need

A six-year-old girl from Belper has been fundraising to help firefighters after being inspired by their heroics during the Grenfell Tower disaster.

After hearing stories of the fire crews’ hard work and perseverance in response to the tragedy, Casey McKernan took it upon herself to start raising money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

After baking and selling cakes to family, friends and neighbours, she collected £50 to help fire service staff who may injured, ill or in need of psychological support to come to terms with the life and death situations they face.

Casey’s mum Marie said: “The bravery they show to help people in need is remarkable and Casey was so touched by what had happened at Grenfell Tower that she decided she needed to help somehow.

“Hopefully the money that Casey has raised will go towards helping the men and women who help keep us safe on a daily basis.”

To express their gratitude, Casey was invited to watch a drill session at Belper Fire Station on Monday where she was able to see in person the type of scenarios firefighters regularly train to deal with.

Marie said: “It puts into perspective the training that goes on to ensure firefighters are ready to act should the worst happen.”

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service station manager Wayne Brookes said: “The Fire Fighters Charity depends on people like Casey, who give up their time to help raise money for an extremely worthwhile cause.

“Without their kindness and generosity, the charity would not exist.

“Allowing Casey to visit is the least we can do to reward all of her hard work.”

The Fire Fighters Charity provides support to all current and former fire and rescue service personnel across the UK, whether they need help physically or emotionally.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue host regular car washes in support of the charity - for details see www.derbys-fire.gov.uk/events.

To learn more about the charity’s vital work, visit www.firefighterscharity.org.uk.