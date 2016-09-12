Youngsters stage museum takeover for volunteering showcase

The next generation of heritage experts got their careers on track at Crich Tramway Village as young volunteers staffed the museum for a day.

The working transport museum was unusually fresh-faced on Sunday, September 11, as the the vintage trams and tramway system were crewed by a team of skilled and dedicated youngsters.

Young volunteers day at Crich Tramway Village, pictured is tram driver Joseph Burberry

Among them was Sam Burton-Smith, who completed his tram conductor training aged 16 in July 2015.

Sam said: “I’ve been interested in trams since I was a child and I came to Crich Tramway Village and am really enjoying being part of the volunteer crew.”

Hannah Douthwaite, from Mansfield, also passed her conductor training last year aged 16 and became a regular conductor from October 2015.

Hannah had been inspired since visiting Crich Tramway Village twelve years ago.

Young volunteers day at Crich Tramway Village, pictured is Cameron Sharp

Now practically a veteran, Joseph Burberry, 27, has been a volunteer driver at Crich since summer 2012 when he started as a conductor.

Museum bosses say their 50 year success story has been achieved thanks to successive generations of volunteers working in all departments.

There are a number of vacancies at present, with full training offered and flexible working arrangements.

Find out more at www.tramway.co.uk/volunteering.

Young volunteers day at Crich Tramway Village, pictured is conductor Hannah Douthwaite from Mansfield