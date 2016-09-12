Youngsters stage museum takeover for volunteering showcase

Young volunteers day at Crich Tramway Village, pictured is the team of young volunteers

The next generation of heritage experts got their careers on track at Crich Tramway Village as young volunteers staffed the museum for a day.

The working transport museum was unusually fresh-faced on Sunday, September 11, as the the vintage trams and tramway system were crewed by a team of skilled and dedicated youngsters.

Young volunteers day at Crich Tramway Village, pictured is tram driver Joseph Burberry

Among them was Sam Burton-Smith, who completed his tram conductor training aged 16 in July 2015.

Sam said: “I’ve been interested in trams since I was a child and I came to Crich Tramway Village and am really enjoying being part of the volunteer crew.”

Hannah Douthwaite, from Mansfield, also passed her conductor training last year aged 16 and became a regular conductor from October 2015.

Hannah had been inspired since visiting Crich Tramway Village twelve years ago.

Young volunteers day at Crich Tramway Village, pictured is Cameron Sharp

Now practically a veteran, Joseph Burberry, 27, has been a volunteer driver at Crich since summer 2012 when he started as a conductor.

Museum bosses say their 50 year success story has been achieved thanks to successive generations of volunteers working in all departments.

There are a number of vacancies at present, with full training offered and flexible working arrangements.

Find out more at www.tramway.co.uk/volunteering.

Young volunteers day at Crich Tramway Village, pictured is conductor Hannah Douthwaite from Mansfield

Young volunteers day at Crich Tramway Village, pictured is conductor Sam Burton-Smith

