Youngsters stage museum takeover for volunteering showcase

The next generation of heritage experts got their careers on track at Crich Tramway Village as young volunteers staffed the museum for a day.
The working transport museum was unusually fresh-faced on Sunday, September 11, as the the vintage trams and tramway system were crewed by a team of skilled and dedicated youngsters.
Among them was Sam Burton-Smith, who completed his tram conductor training aged 16 in July 2015.
Sam said: “I’ve been interested in trams since I was a child and I came to Crich Tramway Village and am really enjoying being part of the volunteer crew.”
Hannah Douthwaite, from Mansfield, also passed her conductor training last year aged 16 and became a regular conductor from October 2015.
Hannah had been inspired since visiting Crich Tramway Village twelve years ago.
Now practically a veteran, Joseph Burberry, 27, has been a volunteer driver at Crich since summer 2012 when he started as a conductor.
Museum bosses say their 50 year success story has been achieved thanks to successive generations of volunteers working in all departments.
There are a number of vacancies at present, with full training offered and flexible working arrangements.
Find out more at www.tramway.co.uk/volunteering.
