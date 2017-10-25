LETTER: EU needs us more than we need them

We joined the Common Market as it was then called and over the years we have signed this treaty and that and tightened the noose around our necks till the EU have got us were they want us.

All these knots have got to be unpicked and the only solution is to walk away.

We don’t need the EU, they need us.

If it was not for Britain there would be no EU as we know today but the rest of the EU have forgotten about that.

They know that they have lost the goose that laid the golden egg and that’s what’s upsetting them so I say walk away. We will survive.

Alan Warner

Denby Village