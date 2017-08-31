LETTER: Thankfully stereotypes are becoming a thing of the past

We have all seen those television programmes which wistfully look back at life in the 1960s and so on.

Many of them centre on advertising and how times have changed, even since the 80s and 90s.

Of course, the main change which comes to mind is cigarette advertising.

But I’m sure we all remember advertisements where women were used extensively to sell goods - draped over cars seductively, or stereotyped in the kitchen being subservient to their man.

The change in attitudes in the UK was brought home to me the other day in the EU Parliament where ‘stereotypes in the media and advertising’ was highlighted regarding the lack of progress in ensuring laws are put in place and implemented in Italy.

Thankfully, in this country we have moved on and have cut out lots of the stereotypical attitude and portrayal of women.

Margot Parker

MEP for the East Midlands and UKIP’s women and equalities spokesperson