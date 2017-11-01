LETTER: We have a duty to protect kids online

The government has pledged to make Britain ‘the safest place in the world to go online, saying: ‘As a government we also have a duty to protect children and vulnerable people from the less-family friendly corners of the internet.’

If they can’t make simple public highways safe for children, and other vulnerable road users, how can they make the immensely complicated, so called super-highway safe?

To make the internet safer, the government will employ ‘technological solutions’.

Britain has been ‘at war’ against speeding/polluting, drivers for decades, and is still nowhere near winning: the latest road casualty figures show a four per cent increase in road death. Also, 50,000 die each from lung disease.

The ‘technological solution’ to winning the war against speeding/polluting drivers is surely satellite controlled speed limiters. Even ten mile per hour limits would be adhered to, and children who want to cycle to school, could enjoy the same benefits as children in the Netherlands, ie they could become ‘the happiest children in the world.’

Also, for people fighting obesity and poverty (the rising cost of living, and spiralling debt), cycling surely ‘fits the bill’ for 50 per cent of the population.

By employing speed limiters, they would serve as ‘traffic police’, and allow more police resources to be employed fighting child abuse, and terrorists.

Also, speed bumps could be made ‘redundant’; making for smoother flowing, and less polluting traffic, and the money saved could fund the NHS.

Allan Ramsey

By email