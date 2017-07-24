All-rounder Burgoyne struts his stuff again for Denby

All-rounder Pete Burgoyne was at it again before the weather cruelly intervened to sabotage Denby’s Derbyshire County League, Premier Division clash with Ticknall.

Burgoyne underlined why he is one of the most feared players in the top flight, whether he has ball or bat in his hand, as he cracked an entertaining 80 from 76 deliveries in Denby’s total of 233-8 from their allotted 50 overs.

But no-one got the chance to find out if it was a matchwinning innings because the rain came down at tea, and fourth-placed Ticknall, who still have title aspirations, were unable to even start their reply. The match was abandoned, with Denby taking 11 points and the visitors ten.

Burgoyne went in at number four, with the score reading 56-2 after a solid start had been provided by openers Liam Glenn (27, three fours) and Fraser Kirk (13). He struck one six and eight fours and shared a terrific third-wicket partnership with Ben Chapman-Lilley, who was in a more cautious mode as he added 57 (three fours) from 100 balls.

The duo lifted the total to 187-2 until both fell in quick succession to the second spell of Ticknall’s new-ball bowler Waseem Fazal (2-64 in 15 overs).

Their departures put the brakes on Denby’s innings somewhat because after looking sure to top 250, they were pegged back in the later overs by Ted Read (2-31 in six overs) and Zain Abbas (3-71 in 15 overs), although Sri Lankan Shalika Karunanayake did add a swift 23, including one six and three fours.

The outcome left Denby seventh in the 12-team table. Their next match is away to Spondon this Saturday.