All-rounder’s vital role in important win

Sajid Khan starred with both bat and ball as Quarndon 1sts won by eight wickets in a top of the table match at Elvaston 1sts.

The visitors eased to a comfortable victory in Division One of the Derbyshire County League as they chased just 124 for victory.

The win closed the gap on third-placed Elvaston to 19 points.

Khan led the Quarndon wicket-taking with five for 27 from 11.4 overs.

Fellow opening bowler Ahmad Zazai claimed three for 25 from ten overs in support.

Arman Iqbal also took two for 24 to help bowl out the home side in the 39th over as Elvaston struggled to score runs.

In reply, Quarndon appeared to be in a little trouble at 23 for two as both openers were dismissed cheaply.

Michael Lidsey was trapped lbw for 11 and Jonny Acton was out for nine, including one boundary.

But then Khan and Nathan Dumelow took over.

Dumelow was the dominant partner in an unbroken stand of 103 for the third wicket as Quarndon raced to 126 for two in the 29th over to claim victory.

Dumelow struck 61, at faster than a run a ball, including three sixes and seven fours.

Khan, playing a more patient innings as Dumelow hit out, found seven boundaries in his unbeaten 33 from 57 balls.

Quarndon took 22 points to stay fourth, just six points behind second-placed Dunstall 1sts.

In Division Four North, Qaurndon 2nds were beaten at home by second-placed Eckington 2nds.

Quarndon, who batted first, totalled 118 before they were dismissed in the 35th over.

M. Butterfield top-scored with 38.

Eckington completed a successful run-chase at the end of the 25th over to win by six wickets.

Quarndon’s defeat left them ninth with 98 points from eight matches.