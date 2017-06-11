Captain plays vital role in draw

Duffield 3rds claimed a losing draw in Division Nine North of the Derbyshire County League as they chased Darley Abbey’s total of 157.

The result left them fourth, equal on points with Eckington.

Matthew Deegan and David Jenkins led the wicket-taking for Duffield with three apiece, Deegan taking three for 20 from 12 overs and Jenkins three for 26 from five overs. Suzie Ljubojevic took two for 21 from six overs.

In reply, Duffield captain Adam Burnham, batting at number four, struck three fours in his vital knock of 43 not out. He played out 109 deliveries to steer his side to the draw.

Tom Blenkinsop with 16 and opener William Clare with 13 also made double figures.