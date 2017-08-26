Centurion leads march as leaders edge closer to title

Sandiacre stretched their lead at the top of the Derbyshire County League Premier Division with a five-wicket victory over mid-table Denby.

Scott McNeil was the hero as he smashed 14 fours and a six in a terrific, matchwinning century.

Sandiacre Town CC v Denby CC, pictured is Denby batsman Shalika Karunanayake

McNeil guided the Sandiacre reply as early wickets fell cheaply at the other end.

Visitors Denby batted and bowled well, but just fell short as Sandiacre reached their 192 target in the 42nd over.

Six players reached double figures as Denby did their best to halt the home side’s march towards the title.

Opener Ben Chapman-Lilley struck five fours in his 41 and number Peter Burgoyne top-scored with a half-century, including five fours and a six.

He scored his 52 off just 64 balls.

Number three Shalika Karunanayake added 32 and put on 57 for the second wicket with Chapman-Lilley.

Karunanayake then put on 40 for the fourth wicket with captain Daniel Burgoyne (12).

But from 133 for three Denby were restricted to 191 for eight.

Sandiacre Town CC v Denby CC, pictured is Sandiacre bowler Rob Cook

Sandiacre’s wicket-taking was led by opening bowler Matthew Newbold, who took four for 61 from 14 overs.

Kabeer Imtiaz claimed two wickets as four bowlers took wickets.

In reply, McNeil held the innings together.

He found support from number five Robert Cook, who found three fours and a six in his 27 from 52 balls.

The pair added 72 for the fourth wicket.

When Cook was dismissed at 129 for four, McNeil was helped to his century in a 31-run stand for the fifth wicket with Jack Anderson.

The loss of McNeil for exactly 100 couldn’t stop the leaders, however, as Anderson then took over.

In an unbroken 36-run partnership for the sixth wicket he hit four fours and a six in his 30 not out.

Peter Burgoyne claimed two for 52 from 13 overs for Denby.