County aims for 50-over knockout stages in 2018

Derbyshire CCC captain Billy Godleman said one-day results over the summer properly reflected the club’s resources

Although there were standout performances in the 50-over format from the likes of Ben Slater and Alex Hughes, Godleman admitted the county fell short.

He said he hoped to target a place in the knockout stages next season.

“It’s always disappointing to not reach the knockout stages, but I think for the resources we had it was a fair reflection on where we were as a team,” said Godleman.

“We played some really good cricket, particularly with the bat, but again there were some gaping holes in some of our new ball bowling.

“I think having it (the 50-over competition) in a block is helpful because you can get the squad focusing on the 50-over format.

“It’s a format the guys enjoy playing as there is a little bit more freedom and they can go out there and play some shots.

“The guys with the ball can also go and experiment a bit more with their variations.”

The club announced last month that Kim Barnett would remain at Derbyshire for 2018, providing guidance and support to the cricket staff, while also leading the winter recruitment.

Godleman said: “It’s fantastic news that Kim is staying on for 2018, not just for me personally but for the whole club.”

The captain said all the playing staff would benefit from Barnett’s knowledge and experience — and from his care and passion for the county.

“We are really fortunate to have Kim. The role he plays for the club is invaluable,” said Godleman.

“He will be wanting to see continued development and that’s something we are all working towards for next year.

“Now the season is over, it is about making sure that we have some time away from the game as that is really important.

“It has been a real intense six months for everyone involved.

“We will come back together at the start of November and get our minds together about the way we want to go about the next 12 months.”

Godleman said one of the areas he wanted to strengthen was the new ball bowling in the 50-over format.

The club recently signed Ravi Rampaul (see story right) and the captain added that the unit could be further added to.

He added: “We always want to strengthen our squad, both through recruitment and from within.”