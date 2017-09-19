Day One washout between Derbyshire and Kent at Queen’s Park

Derbyshire suffered another home wash-out when the opening day of the Division Two match against Kent at Chesterfield was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Despite warm sunshine and blue skies from the time the teams arrived at the park ground, overnight rain had left parts of the outfield too wet and muddy for the match to start.

It is the second game running that Derbyshire have not been able to get on the field in a home Championship match.

Against Glamorgan two weeks ago, there was only play on one of the four days because of a wet outfield at the County Ground, Derby.

Both Derbyshire and Kent will be hoping there is no repeat of the Championship match against Northants at Queen’s Park last year when the state of the outfield prevented any play on the four days.

This game was scheduled to have been played at Derby but it was moved because a pop concert was held there on Saturday and there were concerns the ground would not have recovered in time.