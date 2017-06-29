Derbyshire celebrate first four day win in 710 days

With 16 year-old Hamdullah Qadri taking 5 for 60 on his Derbyshire debut - and also becoming the youngest player ever to feature for the club in a championship game - the visitors celebrated their first four day win since beating Leicestershire in July 2015- 710 days ago.

On a turning pitch, where the spinners bowled 57.3of the 69.3 overs bowled in the second innings, and took none wickets, the Glamorgan batsmen struggled throughout, and at one stage, the overs exceeded the runs scored.

Qadri’s excellent figures reflected how well he bowled, and Kim Barnett, the Derbyshire Head Coach, and a good judge of a young cricketer, certainly made the correct choice when he first saw the former Afghanistan perform,and said recently that,”he was ready for the first team”.

Qadri was well supported by the Sri Lankan leg spinner Jeevan Mendis, and Wayne Madsen, an occasional off spinner who took two crucial wickets in mid innings, Resuming at 64 for 4 after tea, Nick Selman and Aneurin Donald consolidated,and added 50 for the fifth wicket, before Madsen, with the last ball of his first over, had Donald caught at short leg by Alex Hughes who had previously dropped three chances in that position.

Two overs later, Madsen took his second wicket when Selman,who made a patient 43 from 122 balls, was stumped down the leg side after the bowler had seen him advancing down the pitch.

Glamorgan had started the day on 0-1, but were soon losing wickets as nightwatchman Tim Van Der Gugten was caught at mid- wicket, and Owen Morgan snaffled at slip.

When Glamorgan’s leading run scorer Colin Ingram holed out at mid- on, the home team were struggling on 42 for 4.

After Selman and Donald’s partnership, Glamorgan had recognised batsmen left, but Andrew Salter and Graham Wagg were both dismissed by Qadri.

Salter was LBW sweeping, while Wagg was not happy to have been given out caught down the leg side, when replays suggested the ball came off his chest.

Marchant De Lange threatened with a few lusty blows, before he was needlessly run out, and Chris Cooke, who never looked in any trouble, was left stranded on 39 not out, when Michael Hogan chipped Qadri to mid -wicket.