Derbyshire gain first innings lead

Derbyshire had the better of the second day against Glamorgan at The SSE Swalec, gaining a first innings lead of 51 and after two overs at the end of the day, had extended that lead to 53 with all their second innings wickets intact.All their bowlers contributed, with Tony Palladino and Sri Lankan leg spinner Jeevan Mendis sharing seven wickets.

After Palladino had made the initial breakthrough by taking the first three wickets at a personal cost of three runs, the Derbyshire spinners, Mendis and 16yr old Hamidullah Qadri also contributed as Glamorgan lost wickets regularly after the final break. Qadri, the youngest player to play championship cricket for Derbyshire, captured his first wicket when his arm ball found the edge of Andrew Salter’s bat and was caught at slip. Qadri’s figures-15-8-16-1- reflected how he bowled, and vindicated Head Coach Kim Barnett’s decision to include him in the first team at an early age.

Earlier Jacques Rudolph and nightwatchman Timm Van Der Gugten, had given Glamorgan a solid start, putting on 49 for the first wicket, before they were both out in successive overs. When Owen Morgan departed without scoring and Colin Ingram was out in the final over before tea, the home team had slipped to 87 for 4. The recovered after Nick Selman and Aneurin Donald had put on 64 for the fifth wicket, with Donald scoring 38, before he was undone by Luis Reece’s left arm seamers.

Selman, who scored a century against Durham last week, went on to score 50 before he was leg before to Mendis, who took his third wicket when Andrew Salter was caught at backward point. At 198 for 8, Glamorgan were 90 runs adrift, but Graham Wagg and Marchant De Lange settled into a productive partnership for the ninth wicket that added 39, which enabled Glamorgan to gain a batting point.

After fielding with the pink ball on the first day, and then batting on the second, Glamorgan’s Aneurin Donald said “it was a little different, but not particularly difficult. The Glamorgan middle order batsman was a little surprised that” it held its shape and when the Sri Lankan leg spinner Mendis came on, and although there was a lot of variation, you could see the seam all the time”.