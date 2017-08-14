Disappointing Denby get what they deserve

One of Denby’s worst performances of the Derbyshire County League, Premier Division season got what it deserved when they visited fellow mid-tablers Ockbrook and Borrowash.

For they sank to a heavy seven-wicket defeat after being rolled over for just 109 inside 38 overs.

There were few early signs of what was to follow when Denby were put into bat at the Victoria Avenue ground. Openers Liam Glenn (18, three fours) and Ben Chapman-Lilley (11) moved the score along serenely to 30 without loss.

But the departure of Chapman-Lilley, caught off the bowling of Gareth Young, triggered a collapse. Young (3-23 in 12 overs) also trapped lbw both Glenn and the ever-dangerous Pete Burgoyne for four, and it wasn’t long before the rest of the Ockbrook attack was cashing in with wickets too.

Lian Wharton took 3-12 in 8.4 overs, Jacob Conners 3-22 in six overs and Oscar Gaunt 1-35 in eight overs as Denby slid to 71-8 in next to no time.

Number seven bat Matthew Parry tried hard to stop the rot, hanging around for 46 balls to make 23 (four fours) and putting on 34 for the ninth wicket with tailender Harry Wanford (14no, three fours). But once Parry had become the innings’s fourth of no fewer than five lbw victims, the end was nigh.

In reply, Ockbrook reached their target in just under 30 overs, guided wisely by opener Rahib Ali, who carried his bat for an unbeaten 57 that included three sixes and three fours.

Wickets did fall to Joe Wilson )1-23 in 5.4 overs), Wanford (1-24 in seven overs) and Burgoyne (1-31 in eight overs), but further contributions of 18 (three fours) from Ryan Bramwell and 16 (four fours) from Alex Eyre helped the home side over the line with comfort.

The outcome left Denby sixth in the 12-team top flight, with five matches to play, starting at home to bottom-of-the-table Marehay this Saturday. They have 233 points, just one more than Ockbrook and now fully 30 behind the top five, which is made up of Sandiacre Town, Eckington, Spondon, Chesterfield and Ticknall.