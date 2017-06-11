Double defeats for Quarndon

Just three batsmen made double figures at Quarndon 4ths were beaten in Division Seven South of the Derbyshire County League.

The home side were bowled out for 118 and then saw Clifton chase down their target for the loss of just two wickets.

The defeat left Quarndon ninth in the table.

After their first four batsmen failed to get past five, the home side were rescued by number five and number six batsmen Rob Dumelow and Owen Hickson, with 25 and 28 respectively.

Number 10 Sam Smedley made 10 .

In the visitors’ reply, Rob Dyson claimed two for 25 from seven overs, but despite Quarndon trying six bowlers they were unable to halt Clifton’s march to vistory in the 21st over.

In Division Six South, Quarndon 3rds were also well beaten.

Chasing Swarkestone’s 150 all out, the visitors were dismissed for 99 as they struggled in reply.

The setback left Quarndon eighth, two points ahead of Swarkestone.

The home side were dismissed in the 43rd over as Quarndon’s N. Ali claimed three for 31 and M. Anandan three for 19. K. Exley top-scored for Swarkestone with 40 and L. Perry struck 39.

J. Rollins remained unbeaten on 38 for Quarndon in reply.