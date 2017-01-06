Godleman signs contract extension at Derbyshire

Captain Billy Godleman has signed a contract extension to keep him at Derbyshire until the end of the 2019 season.

The 27-year-old, who will lead the side in the Specsavers County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup this summer, has committed his long-term future to the club.

The opening batsman has made 46 first-class appearances since joining in 2013, scoring 2,763 runs at an average of 34, including seven centuries. He hit 1,000 first-class runs for the first time in 2015 and backed it up with 934 runs last year at an average of 40, which also included a career-best 204 versus Worcestershire in June. Godleman has also been a regular performer in List A cricket, scoring 886 runs in 27 matches at an average of 43, with a top score of 109 not out.

Director of cricket Kim Barnett said: “Billy has a big responsibility this summer within our new coaching model and he is without question the right man for it.

“He leads from the front, opens the batting and has the respect of the players. He is the perfect man for this situation and I feel that we are lucky to have him.

“We were keen to secure his long-term future at Derbyshire and we are delighted to have him here leading the side for the foreseeable future.”

Godleman added: “I’m very privileged to have the opportunity to play and represent Derbyshire and I’m delighted to commit my future to the club.

“In my role as captain, I know I will have the extra responsibility of making the final calls this summer, but I feel that it is very much our team. Everyone will be listened to and treated with respect, and together we will come up with the right decisions for the team moving forward.

“All the lads are excited about the new season. It’s going to be a collective push as a group to make sure that we are continually improving.”