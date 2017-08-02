Henry keeps feet on ground as Falcons impress in T20

Derbyshire Falcons look set to qualify for the Natwest Blast quarter-finals - but fast bowler Matt Henry is refusing to look too far ahead just yet.

After a crushing home victory over Leicestershire on Sunday, the NatWest Blast North Group table has the Falcons well-placed to qualify for the quarter-finals with 11 points from nine games, two behind leaders Yorkshire who they play at Headingley on Thursday evening (3rd)

With a potential sell-out match against Nottinghamshire Outlaws to follow at Derby 24 hours later, Derbyshire can influence their own destiny as they try and reach the knock-out stages of the competition for only the second time.

But the unpredictable nature of the game means nothing can be taken for granted and Henry’s own personal roller-coaster over the last eight days highlights just how swiftly the initiative can shift.

After he was savaged for 26 in an over by Liam Livingstone, the New Zealander came back to take three wickets as Lancashire were beaten and his figures of 3 for 18 helped take the game away from Leicestershire.

He said: “You don’t want it to happen and although going for 26 in an over isn’t nice, you can’t change what happened and you’ve just got to make sure you execute your skills well.

“You are coming up against some good players and you just have to look forward. I knew I had to do something to clean that first over up so I’ve very happy with how it’s gone since then .

“In T20 cricket you can have days when it works and then others when it can easily go the other way so it’s important to enjoy the good ones.”

The next two games against the Vikings and the Outlaws will be played in front of bumper crowds and Henry is relishing the prospect.

“Every game you play at this stage is important especially when you are playing good sides like that but we just have to focus on one game at a time and not get too far ahead of ourselves.

“You always know you are going to get a bit of chip on the boundary when you go to places like Headingley but it’s a great stadium and everyone is very excited about going there.”