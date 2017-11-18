Influential keeper plans ahead to help his county

Derbyshire wicketkeeper-batsman Daryn Smit is aiming to improve his coaching qualifications as he plans for a career in the game when his playing career ends.

Smit said he hoped his work towards the ECB Performance Coach Course (Level 3) qualification would also help his teammates.

The 33-year-old is halfway through the course after his first season with the club saw him score more than 500 runs and take 38 dismissals, both in the field and as wicketkeeper.

He made his mark behind the stumps in Derbyshire’s run to a first T20 Blast quarter-final since 2005.

The county squad returned to training with a series of fitness tests and tailored sessions to build on fitness work before focusing on cricket training in the New Year.

South African Smit said: “I’ve held my Level 2 for about 13 years and when cricket’s in your blood, it’s in your blood.

“You never know what the future holds, but I’d love to stay involved in the game in whatever capacity once I eventually finish my playing days.

“Now I’m based in England permanently it’s given me the opportunity to do my Level 3 and I’m around halfway through the course. There’s a nice balance of players and coaches on the course so you get a nice variance of views.

“I still have a lot to offer from a playing perspective, but if you look at our set-up here in the Derbyshire camp, we have a player-led structure and the more players we can have with these badges adds so much more value to the unit.

“Being a senior player in the camp it can only stand me and the squad as a whole in good stead to be going through these badges.”