It’s a Marehay nightmare in game to forget for Denby

Demolished Denby endured a day to forget when plunging to a shock defeat at the hands of struggling Marehay in the Premier Division of the Derbyshire County League.

Marehay sit next to bottom in the table and are almost certain to be relegated, given that they are more than 60 points adrift of the next team up in the table. But they were far too strong for Denby, who slid to 132 all out and ended up losing by seven wickets.

There were few signs of what was to follow when opener Ben Chapman-Lilley (28, three fours) and number three bat Shalika Karunanayake (21, one six and two fours) eased their side to 53-1. But the deterioration began with the dismissal of the 30-year-old Sri Lankan on 66 when he became the first of four victims for Lewis Palmer (4-30 in 13 overs).

Dangerman Pete Burgoyne fell before another run had been added, to another four-wicket man, Robert Peat (4-19 in 15 overs), and after a defiant 17 from skipper Daniel Burgoyne, they lost their last five wickets for just 27 runs, despite a stubborn 19 from Steve Pell. The only consolation was that they managed to bat out all bar four balls of their allotted 50 overs.

To have any chance at all of fighting back, Denby needed early wickets. But instead Marehay openers Ben McGonigal (24) and skipper James Kyte (58, three sixes and seven fours) embarked on a fluent stand of 64. Peat added an unbeaten 29 as the winning runs came as early as the 18th over, despite a couple of wickets for Simon Mann.