Kim Barnett pleased with club academy

Kim Barnett says he’s pleased with how the newly-developed Cricket Derbyshire Academy is shaping up under Development Coach Mal Loye.

The Cricket Derbyshire Academy, in partnership with the University of Derby, announced its intake for 2017 in December, which includes 13 youngsters aged 13 to 17.

The youngsters will be based at sites in Derby and Stoke-on-Trent and work closely with the former England international and the rest of the club’s professional coaches, all of whom have first-class experience within the game.

Barnet said: “I’m pleased Mal is on board, he’s the one to now drive us forward. It’s been hard work redesigning the Academy, but we felt we had to.

“We’ve now got a staff full of young players. We’ve gone mainly for 15 year olds who will now have plenty of time to work with Mal as they, hopefully, develop into players who can graduate into the first team.

“I think it’s set up well and Mal will now mould it into shape over time, and he has got a bit of time with so many young players contracted on the staff.

“We feel the younger we can get the players in the better. It gives them more time to get used to being within a professional environment, and I know Billy and Tony are keen to have the younger Academy guys around the professional squad more often.

“It will help them see what standards we expect and realise where they have to be in a few years time.”

