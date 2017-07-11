Mace’s South Wingfield give league leaders a fright

Plucky South Wingfield came within a whisker of upsetting leaders Langley Mill United in a tight and entertaining Derbyshire County League, Second Division clash.

Mid-table Wingfield restricted the Millers to a score of 229-9 in their allotted 46 overs before replying with 215-5, falling just short of outright victory and having to be content with a losing draw.

Captain Andrew Mace led the run chase, making 73 from 101 balls, including four fours and four sixes, after an opening stand of 57 between Chris Dunn (34, one six and six sixes) and Andrew Wilson (20, four fours).

Mace received good support from Tim Drummond, who struck 38, and the pair put on 112 for the third wicket to steer their side to 176-2. However, Wingfield’s victory hopes were dashed by three wickets for just six runs, including those of Mace and Drummond, which suddenly left them 182-5. Despite knocks of 15no from both Kyle Mitchell and Charles Jones, they couldn’t quite get home.

Earlier Mitchell, Wilson and Drummond had all been among the wickets. But the show was bossed by Langley Mill duo Matt Heafield, who made 83 (four sixes and eight fours) and Lance Humphrey, who hit 40 (two sixes and four fours). The pair shared 101 before a late burst of four scalps for Harry Brown (4-43 in five overs).