‘Massive coup’ for Derbyshire as paceman Rampaul signs

Ambitious Derbyshire have strengthened their bowling attack for the 2018 season by snapping up former West Indies seamer Ravi Rampaul from Surrey on a three-year deal.

And as an added bonus, the 32-year-old paceman will be available for all formats of the game as a non-overseas player, subject to successful registration.

The club’s cricket adviser, Kim Barnett, said: “This is a massive coup for the club, and shows our intent. We want to build on the progress we made in 2017 and kick on in 2018 and beyond.

“We identified new-ball bowling as an area we wanted to strengthen for next season, and we’re delighted to secure someone of the calibre of Ravi.

“He is highly skilled and vastly experienced, with more than 100 internationals under his belt, and he will give us the additional firepower we needed alongside the likes of Hardus Viljoen and Will Davis.

“Ravi will be available for all forms and has committed to Derbyshire full time, ruling out any clashes with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) during the English domestic season.”

Rampaul himself said: “I’m grateful to Derbyshire for giving me this opportunity to extend my career in England and play across all forms.

“The club have ambitious plans for the years ahead and I’m excited by what we can achieve. Hopefully, I can play my part, not only on the field by helping to win games of cricket, but also off the field by helping the younger guys in the dressing room.”

The quick bowler brings a wealth of experience to the 3aaa County Ground after featuring in 133 international matches for the West Indies and 232 domestic fixtures during his career to date.

He has appeared in 18 Tests, taking 49 wickets, and 115 international limited-overs games, taking 146 wickets, with best figures of 5-49.

Rampaul, who was part of the West Indies side that won the ICC World Twenty20 tournament in 2012, has become a consistent performer in T20 cricket, taking 155 wickets in 126 matches, with best figures of 5-9.

He has also enjoyed successful spells in the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore and in the CPL with Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados Tridents.

He spent the 2017 season with Surrey, featuring in all three competitions and helping them reach the final of the Royal London One-Day Cup at Lord’s by taking 18 wickets in the tournament, at an average of 24.