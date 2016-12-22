Neil Broom leaves Derbyshire to pursue international career

Derbyshire batsman Neil Broom has left the Club in order to pursue his ambition to play international cricket for New Zealand.

The county has agreed to release Broom, who had a year left on his contract, with immediate effect after successful negotiations with his representatives in New Zealand.

Broom, who joined Derbyshire in 2016, appeared in 14 first-class fixtures for the county scoring 530 runs at an average of 25.

The 33-year-old also appeared in six List A matches scoring 177 runs at an average of 59, with a high score of 90, and 12 Twenty20 fixtures, hitting 232 runs at an average of 21.

Chief Executive, Simon Storey said: “Neil made it clear to us that this was an unexpected recall. But now that he had this new opportunity, he was keen to play international cricket again for New Zealand.

“In this situation, it is better for all parties to find a solution professionally which is what we have done. We wish Neil every success in the future with his cricketing career.

“Our priority now is to finalise our squad for 2017 and Director of Cricket, Kim Barnett, is weighing up a number of options.

“We have some talented players already, and our recruitment over the winter has undoubtedly strengthened the squad, but we will continue to ensure that funds are available to give Kim, Billy and the team the best possible chance of success this summer.”

Broom added: “I appreciate everything Derbyshire have done for me and I really enjoyed my time with the club.

“It was a difficult decision, but at the end of the day I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to represent New Zealand and am excited about the opportunity to play international cricket again.”