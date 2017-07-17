Seven-up Borland is the chief destroyer for Belper Meadows

Lethal bowling by Robert Borland rushed Belper Meadows to an important victory over one of their chief promotion rivals, Brailsford and Ednaston, in Division Three of the Derbyshire County League.

Meadows did not have that big a total to defend after making 194-6 in their allotted 46 overs. But then Borland got to work, ripping through Brailsford’s reply for figures of 7-33 from 14 overs.

The visitors were dismissed for just 96, enabling Meadows to leapfrog them in the table into third spot, just 16 points behind the top two.

Borland removed the first six Brailsford batsmen and all bar one of his victims fell to catches, with three taken by wicketkeeper/captain Chris Whiteley and two by Nick Mann. The only batsmen to offer resistance were Richard Fletcher with 23 and Duncan Player with 18.

It was quite a day for Mann because, earlier, he had top scored for the hosts with 72, which included eight boundaries. He shared stands of 51 for the first wicket with Joe Slater (28) and 76 for the third wicket with Jamie Rowland (36). Whiteley also added 16 and Borland 15no.

Run-scoring wasn’t easy, particularly against visiting bowlers Stewart Edge (3-17 in four overs), Ben Walker (2-51 in 14 overs) and Player (14 overs for 35 runs).