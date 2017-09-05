Ton-up Chapman-Lilley leads thrilling run-chase by Denby

A dazzling century by Ben Chapman-Lilley spearheaded a thrilling run-chase that resulted in last-over victory for Denby in the Derbyshire County League’s Premier Division.

Mid-table Denby were given a fright by bottom-of-the-table Cutthorpe, who amassed a hefty total of 258-5 in their allotted 50 overs.

And a surprise setback looked on the cards when both Liam Glenn and George Wilson fell for eight, leaving the hosts 33-2.

But opener Chapman-Lilley relished the challenge and cracked 122 off 142 balls, including one six and 14 fours, to time Denby’s reply so perfectly that they scored the winning runs off the first ball of the final over with four wickets in hand.

His partner in runs was Pete Burgoyne, who slammed a run-a-ball 91 (one six and eight fours) and helped to put on 175 for the third wicket. Both eventually fell to Liam Sadler (4-85), who launched a late Cutthorpe rally, taking four quick wickets, but Brandon Bullock’s 20no nudged Denby over the line.

The visitors’ big score had revolved around a first-wicket stand worth 123 between Edward Barlow (74) and Andrew Thompson (89), who also put on 80 with Sadler (36). Denby were restricted to only four bowlers, and all received plenty of stick.