Wanford and Burgoyne see Denby to a share of the spoils with Eckington

Denby held out for a share of the spoils against Eckington on Saturday, largely due to the contributions of Harry Wanford and Peter Burgoyne.

Leading bowler Wanford took 6-48 from his 14 overs as Denby restricted third-placed Eckington to 192-8 from their alloted 50, while skipper Burgoyne’s innings of 112 made up more than half of his team’s reply.

Denby CC v Eckington, Eckington's Archie Gleadhall

Having opted to field first, Denby were made to wait for the breakthrough as Cameron Ball and Joe Bullimore looked to see off the opening attack. Ball (8) the first of Wanford’s victims with the score on 24.

Bullimore made 16 before he was also caught; this time off the bowling of Fraser Kirk (1-20). Archie Gleadall and Eden Links would carry the innings; both hitting half centuries to help post a competitive score.

Wanford took the wickets of Gleadall (52) and next in Alfie Gleadell (0) with the score on 137. Links continued while partners Tom Bullimore (8) and Matt Sonczak (7) came and went.

Links finally falling for 52, caught by Kirk off the bowling of Wanford, with Eckington on 174-7.

Denby CC v Eckington, a big appeal from Denby's Sri Lankan bowler Shilka Karunanayake

Only one more wicket would fall in the Eckington innings, that of skipper Tom Dawson for three, as Chris Radford and Nathan Musselwhite remained unbeaten on eight and three respectively at the end of the 50 overs.

Wanford was without doubt the pick of the bowlers though Simon Mann took 1-25 from 10 overs and Burgoyne was unlucky not to get something for his efforts, with figures of 0-52 from 15 overs.

Needing 193 to win, Denby made a stuttering start in the reply. Joseph Wilson went for three, Kirk for 12 and Ben Chapman-Lilley for nine as Denby were 30-3.

Number four Peter Burgoyne and five Daniel Burgoyne enjoyed some success, moving the score on to 73 before the latter was ran out by Chris Radford for 10.

Denby CC v Eckington, Eckington's Eden Links

Peter Burgoyne remained at the crease as Shalika Karunanayake added 11 to the total. Fida Hussain (3), Matthew Parry (0) and Billy Askey (2) all went cheaply.

But crucially they had hung around as Burgoyne continued to get runs and with number 10 Simon Mann he found a stable partner. Mann faced a total of 29 runs for just five runs.

As Denby chased victory, Burgoyne surpassed the hundred mark but was bowled by Nathan Musselwhite with Denby 10 runs shy of the victory.

Wanford (2) and Mann were there at the end as Denby finished on 189-9 to collect 11 points, Eckington 15 in a tightly contested match in the Derbyshire Premier.

Denby CC v Eckington, Eckington's Archie Gleadhall