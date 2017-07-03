Wayne Madsen battles hard on tough opening morning for Derbyshire

Wayne Madsen survived a painful blow on the left elbow and a dropped catch to hold Derbyshire together on the opening morning of the Division Two match against Durham at Chesterfield.

Madsen was struck by a lifting ball from Paul Coughlin before he had scored and was badly missed at third slip by Michael Richardson off Chris Rushworth on one.

That has proved expensive as Madsen has batted through the rest of the session to go in at lunch on 45 out of 99 for 3 from 29 overs.

Rushworth had Luis Reece lbw with one that kept low and Matthew Potts tempted Ben Slater into a loose drive which was taken at gully before Alex Hughes was bowled offering no shot to Barry McCarthy.

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman has yet to bat after he felt unwell shortly before the start of play.