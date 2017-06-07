Win tickets to Falcons’ big Twenty20 clash

Derbyshire County Cricket Club will be hosting explosive Twenty20 cricket action in Derby and Chesterfield.

Spectators can look forward to watching one of the world’s best T20 bowlers, South Africa’s Imran Tahir, in action for the Derbyshire Falcons.

Falcons’ matches include:

Saturday, 8th July – vs Yorkshire (Chesterfield), 2.30pm.

Tuesday, 25th July – vs Lancashire (The 3aaa County Ground), 7pm.

Friday, 28th July – vs Northants (The 3aaa County Ground), 7pm.

Sunday, 30th July – vs Leicestershire, (The 3aaa County Ground), 2.30pm.

Friday, 4th August – vs Notts (The 3aaa County Ground), 7pm.

Tueday, 15th August – vs Durham (The 3aaa County Ground), 6.30pm.

Friday, 18th August – vs Worcestershire (The 3aaa County Ground), 7pm.

The club is offering the chance for readers to win one of five pairs of tickets to each of the matches. To enter the competition to win tickets for the visit of Yorkshire to Chesterfield on 8th July, simply answer the following question.

What’s the name of Derbyshire Falcon’s star South African one-day bowler?

Email your answers to sport.nmsy@jpress.co.uk before 5pm on June 30 to enter the prize draw.