Anthony Danylyk despondent as Belper Town face FA Cup replay

Nailers boss Anthony Danylyk was despondent that his side couldn’t get an FA Cup win at Lincoln United.

Belper face Lincoln United in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup, but were held to a goalless draw to force a reply on Tuesday night.

Both teams came close to finding the all-important opening goal but the two solid defences couldn’t be unlocked.

Danylyk found positives from his sides performance, although would have liked to have got the tie settled on the day.

He said: “I’m disappointed to have not won the game, although Lincoln is a tricky place to travel and they don’t lose many at home so a clean sheet and a replay isn’t too bad.

“Hopefully we can improve on the performance that we saw on Saturday and get a better result when they come down on Tuesday.

“Over last two or three games we have looked solid at the back so that’s pleasing, but we’ve said to the lads that we now need to transfer that into the final third of the pitch and score more goals.”

The Nailers struggled early in the second half, with Lincoln starting to pile pressure onto the Belper goal after the interval.

But Josh Barr-Rostron helped turn the momentum back into Belper’s favour, moving forward well for the side and coming closest to opening the scoring with a low driven effort the keeper managed to get fingertips too.

Danylyk was happy with the midfielders performance as well as what he saw from his defence and goalkeeper.

Danylyk said: “Josh Barr-Rostron did really well for us, he did really well for us in pre-season and today he’s really come out.

“I also think the entire back four and goalkeeper were excellent, I think you could say that for the last two games really.”

The Nailers will be more than acquainted with Lincoln United throughout the coming week, with the replay on Tuesday before the Whites visit the Marston’s Stadium again on Saturday.

Danylyk feels that his side will need to be as solid at the back as they were in the first meeting between the sides if they are to progress to the next round of the Emirates FA Cup.

“They are a strong side, so we’ll be looking for another clean sheet and to keep it tight again at the back and hopefully we can have a bit more joy at the other end.”

If the Nailers are to progress to the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup, a home tie against Evo-Stik Southern Premier League side Redditch United awaits.