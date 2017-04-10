Belper bounce back by beating Bedworth

Belper Town got back to winning ways in the Evo-Stik League First Division South on Saturday, as they ended Bedworth United’s six-game unbeaten run.

Goals from Evan Garnett and Jonathan Williams put a stop to the Green Backs’ run.

Garnett opened the scoring for the Nailers as he danced past two Bedworth defenders before slotting his effort low into the bottom right corner of the net. This came after the forward had a goal wrongly ruled out by the referee when Garnett cut in on to his right before firing an effort towards goal. The shot hit the right post before hitting the side netting on the other side of the goal and bouncing out.

But the officials somehow missed that the ball had crossed the line and play continued - much to the bewilderment of Garnett and his Belper team-mates.

Williams doubled the lead for the Nailers from the penalty spot after Ruben Wiggins-Thomas was brought down in the box. The midfielder slotted the penalty home well to give the Nailers a little extra breathing space.

It looked as if Belper had made it 3-0 with only minutes to go. Steadman countered with pace into the Bedworth half before having his shot palmed away by the Bedworth keeper. His save went only as far as Garnett who tapped home with ease but the assistant referee’s flag was already raised.

Bedworth had their fair share of attacks and looked dangerous on a number of occasions. But a solid Belper defence stopped them from creating many real clear-cut chances.

The speedy Jack Jeys was Bedworth’s biggest threat and when he found himself in the clear Mark Rathbone rushed out and prevented his shot expertly.

The Nailers would have been desperate to get back to winning ways after two big defeats to Basford and Shaw Lane.