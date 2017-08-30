Belper hoping first win will kickstart their season

Joint Belper Town boss Ant Daylyk is hoping an excellent four-point Bank Holiday and first victory will kickstart their season ahead of two tough games this week.

Danylyk was also delighted to register their first win - a 2-1 success – away at his bogey club from past seasons Gresley Rovers after they had drawn 1-1 at home to Lincoln United on Saturday, four days after a 4-1 home defeat by the same side in the FA Cup.

“It was a decent Bank Holiday for us. It’s not just about the first win but more about the character we’ve shown these past two games,” he said.

“Hopefully it will bring the squad a bit closer together.

“But obviously winning football games brings confidence, so hopefully it will the catalyst to kickstart us on and get our season going properly.”

Although they didn’t beat Lincoln for revenge, Danylyk was pleased to see a stronger Belper side more than hold their own in the draw.

He said: “We always knew the game on Saturday was going to be a tough one, but we were always confident with having more lads coming back into the squad than we had for the Tuesday night game. We knew we would be stronger.

“I thought we played some really good stuff on Saturday and I think the draw was probably a fair result.

“They missed two really good chances and we had two or three ourselves when we could have won it late on at the death, which would probably have been against the run of play in the game as a whole.

“To get a point and see a reaction from the game on Tuesday was good.”

Danylyk and joint boss Paul Donnelley then enjoyed a rare success over Gresley on Monday.

“Gresley are a bit of a bogey team for me and Paul. In my career I think I had only ever won there once in over 10 or 11 years. So it was nice to come away with three points,” he said.

“We made hard work of it. The first 45 minutes we were really comfortable and restricted them to one chance.

“We should have come in three or four goals up but it wasn’t to be.

“We said to the lads at half-time we expected a bit of an onslaught with the way the pitch was defending at the bottom end – and it was. We had to dig in for the last 15 minutes to hold onto the points.

“Saying that we still had three or four chances in the second half to put the game to bed.

“It’s good we are creating chances but we need to be more clinical now as, against tougher opposition – with respect to Gresley – we’d have got punished.”

Belper now face two more games in four days this week.

“We have a couple of tough games coming up,” said Danylyk.

“We have Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday who I thought last season were one of the stand-out teams. “They have lost a few players and are in a bit of a transitional period, similar to ourselves really.

“Then it’s Frickey Athletic away on Tuesday which is never a nice place to go.

“It will be a battle there – a different game to the one on Saturday. We have to make sure we prepare for that.”