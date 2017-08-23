Belper on revenge mission after FA Cup exit

Belper Town have an immediate chance to gain revenge for their midweek FA Cup exit when they take on visiting Lincoln United for the third time in eight days on Saturday.

The Nailers defended superbly away at fellow Evo-Stik NPL Division One South Lincoln in the initial Preliminary Round tie on Saturday to come away with a fine 0-0 draw and hope and confidence for Tuesday’s replay.

But Belper never recovered from two United goals in the first 20 minutes as they went on to lose the game 4-1.

Now the sides meet again in league action on Saturday and joint boss Ant Danylyk said: “We will certainly know what to expect and I am hoping we will have a couple of fresh faces back in the side which will give us a boost.

“It is frustrating that I don’t seem to be able to put my strongest side out on the pitch yet with players being unavailable.

“We never got ourselves going in the replay and when you are 2-0 down in the first 20 minutes it is a big task to get back in the game.

“We did start to play a bit of football after that and pulled one back.

“But in the second half we never really looked a threat and the goals we gave away were gifted to Lincoln. It was a bad day at the office and we are disappointed to be out the cup.

“It is the financial incentives it gives as well as sometimes being a good thing to have something else for players to focus on other than the league.”

Danylyk added: “It was a totally different game at Lincoln on Saturday. We defended really well there and looked difficult to break down.

“We restricted them to shots from outside the box.

“But in the replay we looked vulnerable at times – not just the back four but the defending as a team.

“But we have to give some credit to Lincoln as they are a good team going forward and they have been together a long time.

“We were a couple of players missing again – Will Dennis and Alex Steadman – who would have played. So we had to reshuffle the pack again.”

Belper continue to wait for international clearance to play ex-Gresley forward Leandro Brown on his return from the USA and Danylyk said: “He is another one to come into the fold. We are still waiting and it seems to be taking forever. That will be chased up today.”