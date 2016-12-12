Belper out the bottom three with Olympic success

Promoted Belper United hauled themselves out of the bottom three in the East Midlands Counties League with a 2-1 success at Radcliffe Olympic.

United were out of the blocks quickly as Liam Oliver put them in front in the first minute.

Top scorer Sam Vickers added to that 12 minutes later and top four side Olympic could only find one reply, that through Liam Motson just before the hour, as they dropped to fifth.

There was a late goal at Shaw Lane where Aboubacar Silla scored four minutes into stoppage time at the end of the match to give title-chasing West Bridgford a 2-0 win at Holbrook Sports.

Jurgan Charlesworth had put them ahead as early as the sixth minute and this goal looked like being the only one as the game wore on.

Bottom rungers Ellistown and Ibstock Unitedthought they had recorded their first league win of the season, thanks to a hat-trick from Diallo Omar and a fourth on the hour from Josh Gwekwerere. But it wasn’t to be.

Mason Coy had clawed one back on the stroke of half-time for visiting Arnold Town and Michael Pearson had added a second with 10 minutes to go.

When Danny Hayes brought the scoreline even closer bang on the 90 minute mark it made for a frenetic finish with Joe Butler stealing a point from a 4-4 draw for the Eagles seven minutes into stoppage time.

There were no such problems for Kimberley MW, who hit four second half goals to overturn Jack Tyson’s 49th minute opener for Graham Street Prims to send the Derby side into the bottom three.

Tom Dale fired a brace in 56 and 86 minutes with Tom Marshall (58) and Scott Bailey (84) completing the Miners win.

Gedling MW remain in big trouble in the bottom two, but they put up a brave fight in their home game against Stapenhill to go down by the odd goal of three.

As a result of this win Stapenhill went top of the table.

Lewis Campbell opened the scoring for them five minutes before the break.

Jordan Whitehead levelled for spirited Gedling eight minutes into the second half only for Phil Whieldon to grab the visitors winner three minutes after the hour mark.

South Normanton Athletic will look upon the point they brought back from Birstall United as a vital one, even if the 1-1 draw did cost them top spot. Charlie Young broke the deadlock moments into the second half, but Kenny McEvoy salvaged a point for the Shiners 10 minutes from the end.

Aylestone Park’s 3-1 win at Anstey Nomads put them back into contention with the leaders and into fourth place, but they left it late to claim all three points.

Chris Rudkin for Nomads and Ryan Foster for Park had scored to stalemate the score with the game running into its 90th minute.

Then Cameron Laywood grabbed the lead for Park and two minutes into stoppage time Mason Brown made the points safe with a third.

Elsewhere, Radford made progress with a 3-1 win over visiting Barrow Town.

Errol Campbell and Ken Reeves both scored in the 49th minute with Andy Culver replying for the Riversiders six minutes later. Jeavon Season’s 70 minute goal secured Radford a 3-1 win.

Dunkirk’s recent slump in form continues as they went down at home to Holwell Sports.

Kieran Foster in 10 minutes and Bradley Smith four minutes later had given the visitors a great start to the game.

Dave Hazeldine added a third with 10 minutes to go with Ben Gowing getting a consolation for the Boatmen seven minutes from the end.