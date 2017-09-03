Belper Town beaten after Stocksbridge run riot in seconf half

The Nailers suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Stocksbridge Park Steels, with the visitors running riot in the second half.

This game would certainly fall under the category of a game of two halves, with the first seeming very much in the balance before the Steels controlled the second.

Chris Budrys was making his debut for the Nailers and started well for his new side, not losing a single aerial challenge all day as well as displaying great strength and pace throughout.

The teams went into the break, with both teams looking dangerous but nothing truly clear cut being created in the half.

Both sides would be hoping to build on their first half performances, but the Belper side looking switched off in the early stages of the second half, with Joe Lumsden opening the scoring just two minutes after the break.

A shot from the edge of the box was saved well by Danny Roberts but he could only put it into the path of Lumsden who tapped home with ease.

This poor start continued as the Steels doubled their lead just eight minutes later, Scott Ruthven firing a driven effort into the bottom left of the goal.

In an attempt to find their way back into the game, Belper saw a change of formation, switching to a three at the back and focusing mainly on attack.

This created a couple of chances for the Nailers, with Kieran O’Connell rounding the Stocksbridge keeper before his effort was excellently cleared off the line.

Just moments later he headed one into the back of the net from a corner, but the linesman’s flag instantly went up.

This attacking mentality from the Nailers seemed to invite the visitors to counter, and Stocksbridge were soon three up, catching Belper on the break.

Brodie Litchfield put in a superb low cross that found Lumsden who easily tapped home his second of the afternoon.

The Nailers will be disappointed with their second half performances, particularly after a solid performance in the first half.

They will be hoping to rectify this defeat on Tuesday as we travel to Frickley in search of three points.