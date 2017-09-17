Belper Town collapse late on during heavy defeat

Belper Town suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Frickley Athletic after they scored four goals in 13 minutes to punish Belper.

With 15 minutes to go and the score line level, fans would have been forgiven for thinking it could have gone either way.

But a Teddy Bloor brace put an end to any Nailers hopes as to put his side 3-1 up with very few minutes left.

It went from bad to worse for the Nailers who were struck by misfortune for the final two goals. The first of which saw the ever-reliable John Guy slip and lose possession to give Carl Stewart a one on one before finishing well.

The final goal of the game came from a free-kick. Danny Roberts began to dive, but he was wrong footed by a huge deflection off the wall that put it in the other side of the net.

The home side were rightly in-front after dominating the first half of the tie, creating chance after chance that was kept out by some excellent defending from the Belper defence.

They were finally broken down as Jacob Hazel slid an excellent effort underneath Roberts 36 minutes in.

The Nailers would have been happy to go in at half-time just the one goal down, but would be hoping to improve in the second half and their way back in the game.

This was done almost instantly as Kieran O’Connell struck an excellent free-kick into the top left of the goal to level game..

Frickley began to find their rhythm once again later in the half, although the Nailers certainly looked dangerous on the counter-attack.

But the disastrous final 15 minutes of the game ensured that Nailers were well and truly beaten in the end.

It would be fair to say the score line flattered the home side, although you can take nothing away from their ruthlessness and ability to make teams pay for mistakes.

The Nailers will be looking to amends for this result as we welcome Chasetown to the Marston’s Stadium on Saturday.