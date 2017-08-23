Belper Town out of FA Cup after defeat

Belper Town’s brief F.A Cup run came to an end at the Marston’s Stadium on Tuesday evening as they were easily beaten by Lincoln United who now have a home ties against Redditch United.

The Nailers made changes to the team that drew 0-0 at Lincoln last Saturday with Dexter Atkinson coming in for his first game of the season while Lawrence Constable dropped to the bench. Joe Hunt was restored at right back after serving a one game suspension. Alex Steadman was unavailable which gave Max Harris another chance to impress.

Belper went into the game with the incentive of a home tis in the next round against Evo-Stik South Premier team Redditch United.

Ryan Oliver blasted a angled shot past the far post as Lincoln threatened in the 4th minute but sustained pressure from the Nailers kept the Lincoln defenders occupied for 10 minutes or so.

Eric Graves sent Dexter Atkinson away with a great pass on 8 minutes and the Belper striker cut inside and fired a low shot from the edge of penalty area that was saved by the ‘keeper.

Oliver had another shot blocked soon afterwards but the Nailers were caught cold in the 11th minute when Ryan Oliver ran clear and crossed for Matthew Cotton to nudge the ball over the line from close in.

Jack Wightwick brought a fine save out of Danny Roberts but the Nailers found themselves two down in the 17th minute when Connor Robinson fired home unchallenged from 12 yards.

The Nailers struck back with a slick move on 20 minutes and Josh Barr-Rostron provided a fine finish to bring Belper right back into the tie, and just as importantly, scored the first Belper goal of the season.

The Nailers were much more in the game than in they were at Lincoln although The Whites were equally as potent on the break. Dexter Atkinson impressed with a fine twisting run on 38 minutes and Jake Turner was grateful to palm away his cross shot.

Belper started the second half kicking towards the river end but it was the visitors who made the early running by utilising their quick and skilful passing players on the right flank. The tie started to slip away from the Nailers on 56 minutes when Ryan Oliver glanced a free kick into the far corner giving Danny Roberts no chance.

Jahvan Davidson- Miller made a great run and cut inside to get his shot away then Laurence Constable surprised Jake Turner with a fine effort from 25 yards on 66 minutes but he pushed the shot away at full stretch.

Josh Barr-Rostron forced a good save from the Lincoln ‘keeper with a rasping effort from 25 yards but in the 79th minute it was all over for the Nailers when Conner Robinson skipped past Danny Roberts to cut the ball in from an narrow angle for his second goal of the game.

The Nailers battled on the best they could but never looked likely to recover from the 3 goal deficit and Lincoln went through to the next round as deserved winners.

Belper Town : Roberts, Hunt J, Guy, Graves, Hunt M, Ricketts, Goddard, Barr-Rostron, Davidson-Miller, Harris (Constable 60), Atkinson (Clarke 65).Subs not used: Thornberry, Butcher, Rathbone.

Lincoln United: Turner, Hornsey, Matthews( Smith 78) Toyne, Ward, Blunden, Cotton, Norris, Oliver (McGann 65), Robinson, Wightwick (Fairclough 65). Subs not used: Cann, Brooks

Referee: Scott Postin

Att: 142