Boss praises players as Holbrook Sports see off ten men

Manager Mark Wilson praised the approach of his players after Holbrook Sports won 2-0 at ten-man Arnold Town in the East Midlands Counties League.

The match revolved around the sending-off of Arnold captain Josh Watts five minutes into the second half with the score still goalless.

But Wilson said he was still “delighted with the attitude” of his side. “Some harsh words were spoken at half-time,” he revealed. “But we went out and scored two goals, and it could have been more.”

Man-of-the-match Sam Griffith inspired the Brookies’ second win of the new season, and he came closest to breaking the first-half deadlock with a shot that was tipped on to a post by the ‘keeper and then a long-range effort that struck the outside of a post.

Just after the red card, Griffith set up Ryan Baker, who could only shoot over. But when the breakthrough goal finally arrived in the 70th minute, it was Griffith who scored it, calmly slotting a penalty straight down the middle after Baker had been bundled over in the box.

Arnold refused to give up the ghost and forced ‘keeper Steve Smith into one or two vital saves. But Holbrook sealed the points on 81 when Jorge Eley finished off a terrific move with a curling shot from ten yards.