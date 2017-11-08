Boss rues Nailers’ ‘worst display’

Ant Danylyk was left to lament what he described as Belper Town’s worst display this season as they were beaten 5-0 at Corby Town on Saturday.

The Northamptonshire side have been in a fine run of form but the Nailers’ display left Danylyk frustrated that they were unable to provide more of a challenge.

And despite Corby being comfortable winners, Danylyk was in no doubt that his side had been the main contributors to that.

He said: “Full credit to Corby, they took their chances and deserved to win, but the scoreline was more a reflection of how poor we were than how well Corby played.

“I can take being beaten 5-0 if we’ve put the required effort in and given the best we can, but that was the worst performance we’ve put in since we arrived in the summer.

“We never looked competitive or like we’d get anything from the game. We didn’t deal with crossed into the box well at all and on the occasions we had possession, gave the ball away too cheaply.

“We struggled to gain any momentum - it was a backs to the wall performance for 90 minutes.”

Belper will be aiming to respond positively when they host fellow strugglers Peterborough Sports on Saturday. That will be followed by a trip to Loughborough Dynamo a week later.

Danylyk said: “We still might only need a win or two to push ourselves a fair way up the table so it’s important we regain some momentum, starting this weekend.”

Belper were dealt a blow last week when skipper Eric Graves left the club to join Rocester.

Graves had two spells with Belper, his most recent lasting over two years, but has opted to drop down the levels to play with the Staffordshire side.

Danylyk said: “Obviously Eric is a key player and we’ll miss him, but we respect his reasons for wanting to leave and wish him well.

“He has a good career away from football and his sons are playing the game a lot more now and I think he wants to concentrate more on those things than playing himself, which you can’t argue with.

“We’ll be seeking to replace him but it won’t be easy. We’ve brought in Kieran Harrison on loan from Mansfield for what will initially be a month - he can play either in midfield or central defence - but may seek a more permanent replacement for Eric in due course.”